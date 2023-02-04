Microsoft's new Teams Premium tier is powered by OpenAI features

WASHINGTON: Microsoft has now made its Teams Premium service available with features that are powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5 AI language model, which has been all the rage in the past months.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, the new premium tier includes an intelligent recap feature that automatically generates notes, tasks, and highlights of meetings thanks to GPT-3.5.

It also does branded meetings, and custom meeting templates, and has features like watermarking to better protect meeting contents.

Intelligent recap is the most notable new feature of Microsoft Teams Premium, and it may entice users to pay the USD 7 per month per user introductory pricing merely to get a sense of how valuable it will be.

Intelligent recap utilizes OpenAI's GPT-3.5 model to generate meeting notes and highlights even if you were not present.

It makes catching up a lot easier when meetings are held at awkward times or when employees are in different time zones or out of the office.

As per The Verge, Microsoft is also taking some Teams features and making them Premium-only. Live translated captions, custom organization Together Mode scenes, and a number of virtual appointments features will now be available for Premium only.