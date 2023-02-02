Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

SAN FRANCISCO: South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. The series consists of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related outlet, the biggest upgrade for this generation is that all S23 phones will come with a Qualcomm chipset, officially known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy.

This features higher clock speeds compared to the other 8 Gen 2 chipsets out there. The phones come with several storage configurations, but RAM is fixed at 8GB.

The Galaxy S23 series comes in four colour options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender.

As per The Verge, an American technology news website, the S-Pen-equipped Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with small but notable upgrades, including a 200-megapixel camera sensor, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a more battery-efficient display.

The base Ultra model now also comes with 256GB of storage. Samsung's Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus devices actually resemble the S23 Ultra this time around.

They both ditch the camera bump for a floating camera design and even come in the same colors as the Ultra.

Of course, the S23 and S23 Plus still aren't as powerful as the flagship device, but they do come with some small chip, camera, and battery upgrades, The Verge reported.

Galaxy S23 has a 6.1 "display, the Galaxy S23+ comes with a 6.6" screen. Both of them have centred punch holes for the selfie camera and have a fingerprint reader tucked underneath.

The batteries on the S23 and S23+ are 200mAh larger than their predecessors, bringing the totals to 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh, respectively.

Wired charging for the S23 is rated at 25W (30 minutes to 50%), for the S23+ at 45W (30 minutes to 65%), GSM Arena reported. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, offers a huge 6.8-inch OLED with a 120Hz top refresh rate and 1440p resolution.

S23 will be available in 8GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB variants, S23+ in 8GB /256 GB, 8 GB / 512 GB variants and S23 ultra in 8GB / 256 GB, 12 GB/512 GB, and 12 GB/1 TB variants.