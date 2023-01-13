Lenovo launches new 5G Android tablet in India

NEW DELHI: Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched its first premium 5G Android tablet with an 11-inch touchscreen in the country.

The Tab P11 5G is available at Rs 34,999 for 256GB storage and Rs 29,999 for 128GB storage at lenovo.com and Amazon, the company said in a statement.

The new tablet supports sub-6GHz 5G networks which allow users to enjoy high-speed connectivity even during peak hours, for hybrid work, learning and entertainment.

"5G services can be accessed by inserting a 5G-enabled sim through the devices' slot. It allows users to enjoy video chats in real-time, with hands-free login via front camera sensor and background blur that ensure added privacy," Lenovo said.

It features a Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform processor for high performance and 7700mAh battery capacity for up to 12 hours of non-stop video streaming which makes it suitable for hybrid work.

Moreover, the tablet offers an 11-inch 2K IPS touchscreen, enhanced with better picture quality by Dolby Vision and a spatial audio revolution by Dolby Atmos.

"In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences," Sumati Sahgal, head of tablets and smart devices, Lenovo India.

The Tab P11's display is also certified by TUV Rheinland, to provide eye safety to users.

"Lenovo has been investing in research and development for 5G technology, to enable faster connectivity, greater capacity, ultra-low latency and improved reliability of their products," the company said.