Samsung to launch 2 Galaxy A Series 5G smartphones in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung will expand its 5G portfolio in India with two new Galaxy A series smartphones this month, industry sources said on Friday.

The new smartphones, Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G, are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000, sources told IANS.

Galaxy A14 5G is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen for an immersive viewing experience. It will sport a 50MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-Core processor.

Galaxy A series is known for bringing powerful performance and innovative features at an affordable price for young consumers.

The South Korean tech giant is planning several 5G smartphones to consolidate its leadership in the country this year.

Samsung finished 2022 as the leading 5G smartphone manufacturer in India, backed by its large portfolio of innovative 5G devices.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment in India for the fourth straight quarter in Q3. Samsung was also the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment.

According to the company, it had the biggest 5G portfolio in the country last year, with more than 20 5G smartphones and tablets selling in the country right now.