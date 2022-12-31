Meta acquires 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta (formerly Facebook) has acquired the Netherlands-based 3D smart glass maker Luxexcel, as it doubles down on its metaverse dream in 2023.

Luxexcel can integrate the elements needed to create an augmented reality (AR) experience within a prescription lens, such as holographic film and projectors, reports The Verge.

Meta, however, did not disclose the sum it spent on acquiring the company.

"We're excited that the Luxexcel team has joined Meta, deepening the existing partnership between the two companies," Meta said in a statement.

Luxexcel's 3D printed prescription lenses can be used inside AR glasses.

In 2021, the company partnered with WaveOptics that provides the displays for Snap's Spectacles.

Meanwhile, Meta has planned to shut down its video calling smart display 'Portal' and its two unreleased smartwatches projects, as the company eliminated 11,000 jobs.

At the company's earnings call, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new high-end VR headset would deliver high-resolution mixed reality to blend virtual objects into the physical environment around the users.

"Our goal for the Quest Pro line over the next several years was to enable more and more people to get their work done in virtual and mixed reality even better than they could on PCs," said Zuckerberg.

However, Meta is reportedly struggling to gain and keep users on its social virtual reality (VR) platform called Horizon Worlds -- its biggest bet to fulfil its $10 billion metaverse dream.