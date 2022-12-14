New Tesla update adds Steam games, Apple Music

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out a new holiday update which includes several new features such as Steam games and Apple Music.

On Twitter, the automaker said the new update will bring thousands of Steam games to the new Model S and Model X vehicles.

The Apple Music app is also being integrated inside the Tesla vehicles, joining other music streaming apps already in the cars, like Spotify.

The update also brings the Dog mode or Sentry Mode which allows users to view the cabin camera from the Tesla application to keep an eye on their dogs when they are alone in the car.

With the Light Show feature, users can schedule light shows on multiple vehicles simultaneously to create their own orchestra of light.

Additionally, the automaker announced that the "Track mode is coming to Model Y" vehicles.

The update also provides other features such as the ability to "control your garage door remotely using MyQ from your touchscreen", "make Zoom calls with the cabin camera" and "emissions testing mode in Tesla app."