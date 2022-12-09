Technology

Noise launches affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Noise ColorFit Loop is priced at Rs 2,499 and will soon be available for purchase on Flipkart and GoNoise.com, the company said in a statement.
Noise ColorFit Loop
IANS

NEW DELHI: Homegrown brand Noise on Friday launched a new affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and a premium 1.85-inch display, to expand its Tru Sync portfolio of smartwatches.

The new smartwatch comes in six colour options and features a 1.85-inch large display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

"At Noise, we are focused on exceeding consumer needs everytime we innovate or design a new product, to ensure it is at par with consumers' expectations," said Amit Khatri, Co-founder, Noise.

