Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed through FCC

SEOUL: South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung's upcoming smartphone Galaxy A14 5G is well on its way to market, as affirmed by recent leaks. According to GSM Arena, a tech news website, though still unannounced phone has passed through the FCC as well confirming its battery capacity in the process.

As rumours have suggested the A14 5G will rock a large 5,000 mAh pack. GSM Arena has reported that the Galaxy A14 5G will look very similar to its predecessor with a waterdrop notch on its LCD, triple rear camera setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint/power button combo.

The rumour mill suggests that the Galaxy A14 5G will have a 6.8-inch, HD+ LCD panel and run on a still unannounced Samsung Exynos chipset. It's said to rock a 50MP primary camera on the back and a 13MP front cam. As per GSM Arena, there was no info available on pricing or availability quite yet other than the hints that the device will be "aggressively priced."

Meanwhile, Samsung has been rolling out their Android 13-based One UI 5 update for their smartphones. The company recently also assured users that they are aiming to bring future One UI versions even faster and to more devices simultaneously, reported GSM Arena.