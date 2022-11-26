Elon Musk may produce ‘alternative’ smartphones

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said that he will produce "alternative" smartphones to compete with Apple and Android devices, if the micro-blogging platform gets removed from the application stores.

It all started when a user tweeted, "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"

Musk replied: "I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."