Negative tweets to be deboosted, demonetised: Elon Musk

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk has been trying to revamp Twitter ever since he took control of the microblogging site.

On Friday, he announced new Twitter policy. In a tweet, he said that "New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach." He also informed that Twitter will demonetize and not promote tweets containing hate speech or otherwise "negative" content.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won't find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.