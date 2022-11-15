Technology

Apple TV 4K may equip binned A15 chip

Despite having a binned CPU and a fanless design, the new Apple TV is roughly 40 per cent faster and less slower than the previous TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, reports MacRumors
Representative Image
Representative ImageIANS
IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple's third-generation TV 4K is reportedly equipped with a binned version of the A15 Bionic chip with five-core CPU.

Despite having a binned CPU and a fanless design, the new Apple TV is roughly 40 per cent faster and less slower than the previous TV 4K with the A12 Bionic chip, reports MacRumors.

According to the report, the iPhone maker claimed that the graphics processing unit (GPU) performance is up to 30 per cent quicker on the new Apple TV as compared to its predecessors, but there are no GPU benchmark applications for tvOS.

Last month, the tech giant had announced that the Apple TV 4K will be available in India starting at Rs 14,900.

From November 4, the device was made available in Apple stores in more than 30 countries and regions.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tech giant
Applications
Countries
A14 Bionic chip
Bionic chip
Apple's third-generation
iPhone maker
Apple stores
graphics processing unit

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in