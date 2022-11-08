MediaTek launches Dimensity 9200 chipset for better power savings

TAIPEI: Chip maker MediaTek on Tuesday launched the Dimensity 9200, its latest 5G chipset powering the next era of flagship smartphones with better performance and power savings.

Smartphones powered by Dimensity 9200 chipset will be available in the market by the end of 2022, according to an official report.

"MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 combines ultimate performance with significant power savings, extending battery life and keeping smartphones cool," J.C. Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek's wireless communications business unit, said in a statement.

"With notably brighter image capturing and improved gaming speeds, along with the latest display enhancements, Dimensity 9200 will bring new possibilities for next-gen smartphones that come in a variety of stylish and foldable forms," he added.

It also features MediaTek's HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology, which provides fast, fluid action so that gamers can immerse themselves in every scene.

The chipset's MediaTek MiraVision 890 display technology brings content to life with support for high-end gaming displays, better resolution, and extended foldable designs, the report said.

The Dimensity 9200, which supports up to 6.5 Gbps data rates, is the first smartphone platform that is Wi-Fi 7 ready.

It also incorporates a built-in 5G modem with AI for faster network searching, 5G connection recovery from dead zones, and other intelligent connectivity features.

Moreover, with MediaTek's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi coexistence technology, users can connect everywhere, allowing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth low energy (LE) audio and wireless peripherals like gamepads to connect at the same time without interference, said the report.