Havells India launches air purifier with in-built AQI monitor

NEW DELHI: Consumer appliance maker Havells India on Monday announced a new air purifier along with an AQI (air quality index) monitor.

The 'Meditate' air purifier comes in silver satin colour and is priced at Rs 64,900. The device will soon be available on Amazon, said the company.

The new air purifier is powered by 'SpaceTech' air purification technology which is developed, tested and verified for efficacy against removal of harmful gaseous pollutants.

"Our commitment to innovation, quality, and going beyond the ordinary has inspired us to create exceptional products that fit seamlessly into our consumers' lives, and our latest product, Meditate is a testament to that," said Anil Rai Gupta, CMD, Havells India.

'Meditate' involves six stages of air purification that uses SpaceTech technology to remove the finest impurities. The AQI monitor has three touch buttons for power, mode and toggle.

The portable AQI monitor shows important parameters like air quality, battery life and fan speed.

The device uses advanced TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide) coated plates with UV-C and UV-A lights which cause a Photo-catalytic Oxidation process to filter and destroy the pollutants without creating any harmful by-product.

The device shows predicted analytics on the application and supports wireless charging. Additionally, it is also Alexa and Google home enabled, said the company.