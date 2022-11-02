WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram suffer outage across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Social media sites including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for thousands of users across Pakistan on Wednesday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

The apps went down after 5 pm, the Dawn newspaper reported citing the website, as #WhatsAppDown trended on Twitter in the country.

Twitter users in Pakistan complained about connectivity and logging into accounts. But later users reported being able to send and receive messages.

Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services. Last week, WhatsApp went down for almost two hours, in what was reported to be a global outage.

Users of the Meta-owned instant messaging and voice call platform had reported that they were unable to send group as well as personal chats during the outage. Users of WhatsApp web were also affected by the outage.