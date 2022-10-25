WhatsApp appears to be partially restored in India after massive outage

WhatsApp seemed to be partially restored in India and Android and iOS users were able to send and receive messages on the popular instant communication app that went down for almost two hours on Tuesday. Users of the Meta-owned instant messaging and voice call platform had reported that they were unable to send group as well as personal chats during the outage. Users of WhatsApp web were also affected in the outage.

Meta had earlier acknowledged the disruption and said it was working to fix the outage. "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesperson said.

Several other countries have also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers. According to DownDetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported issues in using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST) as per the DownDetector tracker.

Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others. After services were restored users headed to Twitter to share.