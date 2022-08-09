Motorola launches affordable ‘moto g32’ in India

NEW DELHI: With an aim to woo Indian consumers, Motorola on Tuesday launched a new affordable smartphone -- moto g32 -- that features a full HD+ display with stereo speakers.

The new smartphone is available in a single 4GB+64GB storage variant at Rs 12,999 on both online and offline platforms.

It comes in two colour variants -- mineral gray and satin silver.

"Despite being an affordable smartphone, the moto g32 comes with a near-stock Android 12 and focuses on security and privacy with its remarkable ThinkShield for mobile protection feature that ensures enhanced protection from threats to the device," the company said in a statement.

"The phone also comes with an assured update to Android 13 and guarantees three years of security updates," it added.

The device with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and is packed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. It houses a 50MP rear camera setup with an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery with a 33W Turbopower charger.

The company said that the smartphone also offers IP52 water-repellent design, a side-mounted fingerprint reader to unlock smartphones faster, and more.