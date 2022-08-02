WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh bad accounts in India in June

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 22 lakh accounts in India in the period of June in consistence with the upgraded IT Rules, 2021, the organisation said on Tuesday.

The platform had restricted over 19 lakh accounts with bad records in the nation in May.

WhatsAPP additionally got 632 complaint reports in the month of June in India, and the records “actioned” were 64.

In May, WhatsApp got 528 complaint reports and the records “actioned” were 24.

“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Published in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the report contained data on actions made by WhatsApp in light of complaints got from users in India.

The objections were received via the grievance mechanisms and accounts were actioned through its prevention and detection methods for violating the laws of the land or its terms of service.

‘Accounts Actioned’ denotes reports where WhatsApp took remedial action based on the report.

Under the upgraded IT Rules 2021, major digital and social media platforms, with in excess of 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.