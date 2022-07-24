WhatsApp may soon display past participants of group chat

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will soon display past participants of group chat on the iOS platform.

WhatsApp is working on letting users silently leave groups without notifying other group participants, except group admins. But all group members will still be able to see who leaves the group by using a feature called "past participants", reports WABetaInfo.

All group members will be able to view who left the group in the past 60 days by opening this new section that will be available right within group info.