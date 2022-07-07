Oppo A97 5G revealed with specs and images

BEIJING: Oppo is preparing another 5G smartphone, as revealed on a leaked spec sheet. The Oppo A97 5G is now listed on China Telecom's website, highlighting its key features and images. As per GSM Arena, the Oppo A97 5G is going to have 8GB or 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the chipset remains unannounced. The back has a 48 megapixels main camera and a 2 megapixels secondary shooter, alongside a single LED flash. The selfie shooter resolution is 8 megapixels.

The screen size is 6.56 inches and while the tech isn't advertised, it is assumed the screen is an LCD one, as the power button looks suspiciously like a fingerprint scanner. The battery is said to have a capacity of 5,000mAh and the entire phone weighs around 190 grams, as per GSM Arena.

The price is set at 2,299 CNY, which is equivalent to USD 350, but China Telecom often uses random numbers for pricing, which means that the Oppo A97 5G may or may not be launched at that price.