Technology

Motorola launches affordable moto g42 in India

The smartphone is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999.
Motorola launches affordable moto g42 in India
IANS

NEW DELHI: With an aim to woo the consumers in mid-range segment, Motorola on Monday launched a new affordable smartphone 'moto g42' that features Full HD+ display with Stereo speakers and Android 12.

The smartphone is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999.

"The moto g42 comes with near-stock Android 12 with an assured upgrade to Android 13 and 3 years of security updates," said the company in a statement.

Weighing 174.5 grams, it comes in two colour variants -- Metallic Rose and Atlantic Green.

The device comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and is packed with Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The smartphone houses a 50MP Quad function camera with an 8MP Ultrawide sensor and a 16MP selfie camera.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor.

It comes with a side fingerprint sensor, 3 in 3 card slots supporting two nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD storage up to 1TB for expanding the 64GB on board storage, said the company.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

smartphone
Motorola
Motorola new launch
moto g42

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in