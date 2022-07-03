Emerging tech trends that redefine the food dining space

CHENNAI: A lot of food tech solutions that would have been explored a few years down the line, are today a food service necessity due to the tech revolution, enabling restaurants to set new standards of service to meet the growing expectations of customers. Right from robotic chefs to interactive chatbots, the restaurant industry has to keep itself up to date with the latest trends set in the food industry, if they want to thrive in this space.

AR/VR Technology:

The application of AR/VR in the F&B industry will help reduce the number of human errors caused due to lack of attention or mismanagement and make it a convenient and hassle-free experience in the dining space. When a customer arrives at a restaurant, they can be provided with an AR-based catering menu. It virtually presents the food options available in the restaurant, allowing customers to select the exact type of dish they want to order.

Self-service kiosks:

Kiosks are small standing digital systems that let the customers place orders at the restaurant themselves. The kiosk offers versatile options, reduces waiting time in queues even during rush hours, and can drive in more customers, thereby increasing sales and enhancing customer satisfaction. Self-service kiosks allow restaurants to serve more customers accurately in less time, enabling the waiting staff to deal with more complex orders and customer service needs.

Automated Restaurant Service:

While a lot of restaurants have already implemented QR codes that allow customers to self-order on their mobile, the dining experience is set to further incorporate digital ordering to automate the entire process. As a result, in restaurants, a robot that takes orders and delivers food to customers at a restaurant is not going to be a faraway sight. Robotic bars could also be a reality soon, through which people scan their drinks through a QR code and get their cocktail made by a robot.

Chatbots:

Chatbots have changed the traditional dine-in experiences. They are designed to provide a personalized experience to customers while they place orders on online platforms. The chatbots are programmed to carry out specific functions like making reservations, showcasing the menu, taking orders, and directing customers to the payment getaways.

Technological innovations are at the forefront of revolutions and aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. More companies will embrace automated solutions, and technology used in the restaurant industry will become indispensable in the time to come. Technological evolutions have set high customer expectations and will continue to accelerate the restaurant industry. Moving ahead, digitalised restaurant services are set to create new standards in the F&B industry, and will provide them with an edge to better adapt to the needs of the customers.