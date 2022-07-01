Moj launches live video streaming platform for creators

NEW DELHI: Short-video platform Moj on Friday launched a live video streaming platform -- Moj LIVE -- that enables creators to authentically showcase their talent and deeply engage with their users in real-time.

As the short-video platform Moj turned two, it also claimed that the platform has over 160 million monthly active users (MAUs), 4.5 billion views per day and 50 million creators.

"We are thrilled to officially launch our live video streaming platform on Moj's second birthday. Moj LIVE will empower our creator community to express themselves authentically and connect with their fanbase in real-time, building highly engaged communities," Amit Zunjarwad, Chief Product Officer, ShareChat and Moj, said in a statement.

"We are proud to lead the way in bringing this next-generation content platform to our creators and providing holistic value to them through innovative engagement constructs, virtual gifting, and live commerce," Zunjarwad added.

With Moj LIVE, creators from across the country can create highly engaging content across different creative formats such as live talk shows, live game streaming, jam sessions, stand-up comedy, shayari, cooking, astrology, and much more. They will have the cutting-edge tools and features to manage live sessions at a large scale, all in their preferred language. Moj users will have access to real-time entertaining content from the creators they love across India and be able to engage with them directly.

To help creators monetize their content on the platform, Moj LIVE has unique virtual gifting options where fans can appreciate and reward their favorite creators using innovative 3D digital tokens.

Besides this, through live commerce capabilities, creators can promote brands and sell curated products to their follower communities.