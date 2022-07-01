Amazfit T-Rex 2 unveiled in India for INR 15,999

CALIFORNIA: The T-Rex 2 tough smartwatch was introduced by Amazfit to India less than a month after it was first announced. According to GSM Arena, over the previous T-Rex Pro, T-Rex 2 offers a number of significant upgrades, including a larger display, a larger battery, and enhanced GPS, among others. The MIL-STD-810G T-Rex 2 has 15 ratings and is 10ATM water-resistant.

The watch can withstand temperatures as high as +70°C and as low as -30°C. A 1.39-inch circular AMOLED touchscreen with a 454x454 px resolution and 1,000 nits of maximum brightness is present. Additionally, four buttons and Always-on Display (AoD) capability are included.

A BioTracker 3.0 PPG sensor with six photodiodes is included in T-Rex 2, allowing for continuous monitoring of SpO2, heart rate, stress, and sleep. The watch also has detailed training and recovery data for over 150 different sports modes. With support for all five main satellite positioning systems, the watch offers dual-band GPS. Up to 24 days of ordinary use or 10 days of heavy workloads are predicted for battery life.

Zepp OS, which supports third-party apps like connecting your GoPro camera, handles the software side, as reported by GSM Arena. The hues Astro Black and Gold, Amber Black, and Desert Khaki are all offered for the Amazfit T-Rex 2. Retail prices are INR 15,999 (USD200) through Amazon, Helios, and Amazfit India. Open shopping begins on July 2.