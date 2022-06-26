Samsung to supply OLED panels to BMW for high-end sedan

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung has reportedly reached an agreement with luxury carmaker BMW to supply the automaker with a few million OLED displays for vehicles.

Samsung's display division will supply OLED panels for BMW models that will enter mass production from 2024 onward, reports Sam Mobile.

As per recent reports, the company will supply OLED panels for the manufacturing of four million BMW vehicles over a period of 6-7 years.

Sources said that the display division will supply OLED panels for a "high-end sedan".

The OLED panels will be manufactured at Samsung's Giheung plant. And by partnering with big clients such as BMW, Samsung Display hopes to close the gap with LG Display.

Aside from BMW, Samsung is also reportedly aiming to win over other European car makers, including Audi. Last year, Samsung supplied OLED panels for the Hyundai Ioniq 5.