Twitter closed caption toggle now available for iOS, Android users

SAN FRANCISCO: iOS and Android users will now be able to use Twitter's closed caption toggle.

The micro-blogging site recently announced that a button to toggle captions for its video player is now available for everyone on iOS and Android, The Verge reported.

The button, which shows up in the top-right corner of the video if it has captions available, lets you choose whether you want to see written descriptions.

Last April, Twitter confirmed that it began testing a 'CC' button to provide text captions on each video posted on the platform, but it was only available to a limited number of iPhone users.

"The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android! Tap the "CC" button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on," a post read on the Twitter Support handle.

Twitter spokesperson Shaokyi Amdo said the button "will only show up on videos with captions already available, and is not related to the automated caption system."

Videos with CC have become more accessible to everyone in numerous ways, such as, it allows deaf individuals to understand most of the videos posted online. YouTube also provides subtitiles.