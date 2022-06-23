HP India brings new gaming portfolio to avid Indian gamers

NEW DELHI: HP India on Thursday updated its gaming lineup to offer best-in-class technology, enhanced performance and improved design to the avid Indian users.

With a starting price of Rs 67,999, the latest generation of HP's gaming portfolio comprises new OMEN 16, OMEN 17, Victus 15, and Victus 16 laptops that are powered by Intel Core 12th Gen and AMD Ryzen 6000 series processors.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market, told IANS that the company is seeking to mainstream its offerings by catering to the needs of both casual and professional gamers.

"Today's gamers need the right experience and technology to get the most out of gaming. They need innovative thermal technology and winning horsepower, stunning visuals, and larger screens supported with great accessories to elevate their gameplay," he said.

Equipped with a 16.1-inch display and 16:9 aspect ratio, OMEN 16 provides gamers with an immersive visual experience.

The micro-edge bezel display on the OMEN 17's 17.3-inch screen gives edge-to-edge immersion for a more screen-to-chassis ratio.

Meanwhile, the Victus 15 offers a conventional backlit keyboard and a performance blue and Mica silver colour scheme.

The Victus 16 brings players to an approachable, yet elevated gaming experience that is infused with OMEN's DNA.

"We consistently strive to introduce innovative technology, basis consumer insights. Our focus is to enable the best gaming experience to our users and the market share is just the outcome of our customer's trust in our brand," Bedi said.

India's gaming PC market has seen phenomenal growth in the last few years and industry data indicate that 8 lakh gaming notebooks were sold in the country in 2021, a massive 2,000 per cent growth in five years.

"We have seen record sales of gaming PCs which clearly point to a shift in trends. In some segments, the growth has been more than 50 per cent year-over-year (YoY), which is the highest across all PC categories," Bedi told IANS.

OMEN 16, OMEN 45L, 40L and 25L desktops, Victus 16 and Victus 15L desktops are now available on online and offline platforms.

Meanwhile, OMEN 17 and Victus 15 will be available soon.