Samsung launches affordable 4K Neo TV in India

NEW DELHI: Samsung on Monday launched the Crystal 4K Neo TV in India which comes with Dolby Digital Plus and adaptive sound technology.

The new Crystal 4K Neo TV is available in a 43-inch screen variant which is priced at Rs 35,990.

The Crystal technology offers sharper, crisper images with a crystal display.

"The Crystal 4K Neo TV is a perfect amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and chic design that offers vibrant colours with great depth and deeper contrasts for an immersive content viewing experience," said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

The TV comes with Bezel-Less Design and HDR10+ display which shifts colour and contrast scene by scene.

It has built-in connectivity with google assistant, Alexa, and Bixby so that users can search for content, change channels, adjust volume, control playback and more with their voice.

The Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator features allow faster frame transition and low latency for gaming experience.

It comes with the Universal Guide which helps users find their favourite movies & TV shows from among a list of curated content from India's popular streaming apps.

The PC Mode feature allows users to transform the TV into a personal computer which enables users to create documents or work from the cloud.

It also includes wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.