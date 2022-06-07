Apple unveils MacBook Air powered by new M2 chip

M2 also comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the world's second best-selling laptop -- delivering incredible performance, up to 24GB of unified memory, ProRes acceleration, and up to 20 hours of battery life, all in a compact design.

The new MacBook Air and updated 13-inch MacBook Pro join the even more powerful 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max to round out the strongest lineup of Mac notebooks ever offered. Both laptops will be available next month.

M2 starts the second generation of Apple's M-series chips and extends the remarkable features of M1.

MacBook Air with M2 starts at Rs 119,900 and Rs 109,900 for education. Meanwhile, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 129,900 and Rs 119,900 for education.