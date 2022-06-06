Sony unveils new TV with cognitive processor XR in India
Representative Image Reuters
Technology

Sony unveils new TV with cognitive processor XR in India

The new TV models are available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.
IANS

NEW DELHI: With an aim to expand its TV lineup in the country, Sony India on Monday announced the new BRAVIA XR X90K series TV powered by the next-generation Cognitive processor XR.

The XR-55X90K model is priced at Rs 129,990 and the XR-65X90K is available at Rs 179,990.

"The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us," the company said in a statement.

"In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the new Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with Sound-from-Picture Reality," it added.

The company said that users can transform their gaming experience with a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and e-ARC.

The new TV models are available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!


sony
Sony TV
Sony top best TV
Sony budget TV
Sony processor XR
BRAVIA XR X90K series TV
Sony Centers

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in