Fire-Boltt unveils two new affordable smartwatches

NEW DELHI: With the aim to empower Indian users, home-grown brand Fire-Boltt on Tuesday introduced two new smartwatches TALK 2 and TALK PRO with enhanced calling features.

Both the new smartwatches boast a round-dial design and are loaded with all the new age attributes, TALK 2 is available on Amazon at Rs 2,499 and TALK PRO on Flipkart for Rs 2,999.

"Our new products are testimony to the promise that we made long ago to ourselves and our consumers. We have enhanced the calling features as per the need of the modern lifestyle, and both TALK PRO and TALK 2 are the result of our commitment and consistent endeavour to deliver the best," Arnav Kishore, co-founder of Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

Fire-Boltt TALK 2 features a 1.28-inch display with 240x240 pixels resolution that gives a truly HD experience to the user. Meanwhile, TALK PRO sports a 1.32-inch full touch HD display.

They come with inbuilt speaker, mic and other key calling features like Quick Dial Pad, Sync Contact and Call History.

Loaded with voice assistant for calling and music control, the new smartwatches can help you with hands free experience along with smart notifications.

They have over 60 sports mode while the SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, meditative breathing, sleep monitoring, features ensure that you can monitor your health throughout the day and even while sleeping. It has IP68 waterproof, which is perfect for water sports lovers.

Added features like sedentary reminder, weather updates, camera control, drink water reminder, female health care add to the utility factor of the watch.