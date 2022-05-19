Fire-Boltt unveils new affordable smartwatch

NEW DELHI: Homegrown brand Fire-Boltt on Thursday introduced a new Bluetooth enabled calling smartwatch, Tornado Calling, with enhanced features.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the smartwatch comes with 1.72-inch full touch HD display with ultra-high 320x380 pixels resolution and is currently available on Flipkart in black, grey, blue, green, and red colour options.

"Fit for royalty, with its royal look, it literally ignites the fire within you. The norm breaking feature of direct calling in the smartwatch enables the users to directly call from the dial pad of the smartwatch," Arnav Kishore, co-founder of Fire-Boltt, said in a statement.

"The IP67 water resistant feature in the timepiece ensures that the smartwatch can bear the sweat, the drizzle, dust and work in water for upto 30 minutes," he added.

The company said that the smartwatch has in it integral calling-related features such as Quick Dial Pad, Call History and Sync Contacts, along with Voice Assistant.

The smartwatch comes with 30 sports mode along with monitoring your activity level as it comes loaded with health-centric features like SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring- meditative breathing, female health care, sedentary reminder, drink water reminder etc.

With an unmatchable battery run time of 7 days, you can enjoy all the features uninterrupted, the company said.