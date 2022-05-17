Vivo's S15, S15 Pro, TWS Air earbuds to launch on May 19

DONGGUAN: Vivo has scheduled the launch date for the Vivo S15 and Vivo S15 Pro smartphones on May 19; the same day the company will be launching the Vivo TWS Air earbuds.

As reported by Mashable, rumours about both the handsets have been surfacing online for the past few weeks and according to tips, the Vivo S15 handset could pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset while the Pro-variant could come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

The company has confirmed the arrival of the smartphones and the TWS earbuds in China on May 9 by an announcement made on Weibo. The launch event is scheduled to start at 7 PM CST or 4:30 PM IST.

The launch event can also pack further surprises where we can expect new colour variants of the Vivo Watch 2 and Vivo Pad as these two devices can also be seen on the poster.

A few days ago, the Vivo S15 Pro was discovered on a Chinese certification website, suggesting that the smartphone may come with a 6.62 inch AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset. However, the company had only announced the release date, and specifications will be officially announced during the launch event.