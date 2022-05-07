Samsung's upcoming foldables may power 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus' chipset

SEOUL: South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, are likely to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset under the hood.

According to a prominent tipster Ice universe, the company's much anticipated foldables will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus.

"I confirm again that Fold 4 and Flip 4 will use TSMC Snapdragon 8 gen1 plus (SM8475)," the tipster tweeted on Friday.

Several reports have stated that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will house a 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor. However, Z Flip 4 is said to have a bigger battery than the Flip 3.

Previous reports said that the upcoming Galaxy z Fold 4 is expected to come with a hinge which might reduce weight. The new hinge will also bring improved water resistance and a dust-resistant certification.

The overall primary camera setup is also said to get an upgrade to bring the Galaxy Z Fold 4 on par with the camera quality offered by the current flagship in the market.

