New Dell services to help firms recover key data from cyber attacks

LAS VEGAS: Dell Technologies has announced new Cloud experiences and offerings to help customers manage and protect applications across data centers and multi-cloud environments, and recover key data from growing cyber attacks.

The new offerings, said the tech giant, are designed to help organisations easily store, protect and control their data and applications across an increasing number of platforms and locations.

"We are building a portfolio of software and services that simplifies on-premises and multi-cloud environments and offers," Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies, said during the company's flagship event here late on Monday.

The company unveiled ‘Dell APEX Cyber Recovery Services' that simplifies recovery from cyber attacks and extends multi-cloud cyber recovery capabilities in public clouds.

The offering is now available in the US with broader availability planned for later this year.

"Our customers want help reducing complexity and are seeking solutions that use a common approach to managing data wherever it lives – from public clouds, to the data center, to the edge," Whitten added.

According to a recent Gartner report, global information security and risk management end user spending will reach around $168 billion in 2022, up over $13 billion from 2021.

The company also released ‘Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery' service for Microsoft Azure as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Dell also announced a collaboration with cloud computing–based data warehousing company Snowflake, extending its software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecosystem to help customers connect data from on-premises Dell enterprise storage with the Snowflake Data Cloud.