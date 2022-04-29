Snapchat unveils its first ever drone camera ‘Pixy’

San Francisco: Popular social media platform Snapchat has introduced its first-ever drone camera called Pixy which is said to be a pocket-sized device and can help you create better.

The company claimed that the drone camera, which is now available in the US and France, can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. And then users can share it to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.

“We first created Snapchat as a new way to use the Camera for self-expression and communication. From lenses to spectacles, there are so many ways to share your perspective. Today, we are taking the power and magic of the Snap Camera to new heights,” the company said in a blogpost.

“We are introducing Pixy, your friendly flying camera. It is a pocket-sized, free-flying sidekick that’s a fit for adventures big and small,” it added.

According to the company, the drone can fly in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever the user will lead, without a controller or any set-up. It will land gently at the end of the flight.

“Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button,” the company added.

Videos from flights can be wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, users can use Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customise what they capture.