'Will continue to press demand for total prohibition of liquor'
TIRUCHY: It is unfortunate that the State has witnessed deaths due to liquor and the VCK would continue fight for total prohibition in the State, said party chief Thol Thirumavalavan here on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters, the VCK chief said, as per the law, the President is the head of both houses of Parliament and thus, the President should inaugurate the new Parliament. “It is appropriate too”, he said.
Pointing out that most of the political parties have decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony, Thirumavalavan said the VCK has also decided not to attend the event like its allies DMK and Congress. “The BJP has chosen May 28, the birth anniversary of Savarkar, for the inauguration and this shows the BJP’s attitude,” the VCK leader said.
Stating that the people of Karnataka have given a fitting lesson to the BJP, he said, the people of that state have rejected several decisions, like hijab ban, of the BJP government.
“The people have understood the real face of the BJP and it reflected in the assembly polls,” he said.
Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan expressed his distress about the death of people who consumed liquor and said that the party would continue to press for total prohibition in the State.
Regarding the 2024 general elections, he ruled out any chance for a third front.
