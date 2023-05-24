TN candidate secures 107th rank in UPSC exam
CHENNAI: Gee Gee AS from Perambur was the top scorer in Tamil Nadu by securing 107th rank at the all India level rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the results of which were published on Tuesday.
Sources from the UPSC stated that more than 30 civil service aspirants from the State had figured in the top 1,000 list.
While talking to the media persons, Gee Gee, who cleared the civil service exams at the first attempt, said that she began her training while she was in the third year of pursuing BCom. Her father is an electrician and she hails from a humble family background.
“Initially, I wanted to be a writer but my professors encouraged me write the civil service. Now, I’m aspiring to be a district collector,” Gee Gee told reporters.
Likewise, another civil service aspirant G Ashwini from Tiruvarur, who was trained at Saidai Duraisamy’s Manidhanaeyam (SDM), has secured 229 at all India level. KR Harini from Krishnagiri got 289th place.
KR Arun, who also trained in the SDM, secured 436 in the all India rank.
The academy, in a press statement, said that the students who secured pass marks in the UPSC exams, were given all facilities in the training centre.
“Additionally, they were given trained by experts who knew the process very well,” said SDM founder and chairman, Saidai Duraisamy.
The institution also claimed that during the pandemic, training was given through online classes. “Civil aspirants in the institute were given air tickets to New Delhi and were accommodated to stay at Tamil Nadu House. Other basic amenities were also arranged,” he added.
