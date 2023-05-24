Sale of Gutkha and pan masala to remain banned in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products has been extended in Tamil Nadu for one more year.

"The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration said that the ban on the manufacture, storage, transport, distribution or sale of chewable food products like Gutkha, pan masala containing tobacco and nicotine as ingredients, extended in Tamil Nadu for a further period of one year with effect from May 23, 2023," said a Gazette notification issued by the state government.

This comes after a Supreme Court's verdict set aside the Madras High Court order quashing the ban imposed in 2013.

As the State has revived the ban on Gutkha and pan masala products, the State wing of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India would initiate action against violators.