High-yielding millet varieties introduced to encourage farmers: Min
COIMBATORE: Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday said the State government has fixed a target to produce 38.2 lakh metric tonnes of millets.
“High yielding varieties of millets, which give better profits, were being introduced to encourage farmers to take up millet production. Currently, millets are cultivated in 10 lakh hectares. The State government has set a target to produce 38.2 lakh metric tonnes. Towards the mission of increasing its produce, the government has sanctioned Rs 82 crore fund,” Panneerselvam said.
He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of International Millets Conference and Futuristic Expo 2023 to celebrate the centennial year of millets research (1923-2023) and International Year of Millets at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).
Listing out the initiatives taken by the government towards millet promotion, while emphasizing its nutritional value in human diet, Panneerselvam said the aim of the millet expo is to create awareness among farmers on millet cultivation.
The Minister also said that the State government has decided to increase the number of students being sent abroad for research in universities.
“Students are chosen based on their marks to undergo training in countries like South Africa, Canada and Dubai. It has turned out to be an opportunity for students to learn new technologies. The State government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the project,” he said.
To a query on demands by farmers associations to allow toddy tapping, Panneerselvam termed it as a policy decision of the government.
TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi besides renowned scientists, students and farmers took part in the event.
