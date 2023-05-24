Man held for theft attempt at Avinashi Lingeshwarar temple
COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man was caught red-handed for vandalising idols and attempting to steal valuables at Avinashi Lingeshwarar temple in Tirupur on Tuesday.
Police nabbed the accused Saravana Bharathi from Vellamadai in Sevur in Avinashi as he was in hiding by climbing up the temple gopuram (tower). The incident came to light when a priest opened the temple for the early morning ‘puja’ around 4 am.
The priest was in shock to find the temple premises in disarray.
“The accused had dismantled caskets cemented amidst idols of 63 ‘nayanmars’ and also desecrated those idols. Also, the thief made a futile attempt to break open the two ‘hundials’ on the premises. Some valuables including a few spears were found missing,” police said.
On receiving information, the Avinashi police rushed to the spot and forensic experts began to gather evidence.
Police screened the CCTV images around the temple premises and found the accused making his way into the temple and also attempting to steal.
On confirming that the thief is still in the temple premises, the police spotted him hiding by climbing up the ‘rajagopuram’. He was found to be in his inner garments. Police arrested Saravana Bharathi and seized the stolen valuables from his possession.
As he spoke in a disturbed state of mind, police are inquiring to know if Saravana Bharathi was mentally disturbed. Meanwhile, the members of Hindu outfits staged a roadblock on Coimbatore-Avinashi Highways demanding the HR&CE and temple management to enhance security arrangements in the temple.
