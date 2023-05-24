High demand for 160 TNUHDB houses in Vellore
VELLORE: There was a huge turnout of prospective buyers to participate in the draw of lots for the 160 houses (flats) built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).
Initially when participants came with their relatives policemen present at the venue tried to guide them and maintain order. However, as time passed, the turnout started increasing significantly and security was beefed up at the Collector’s office on Tuesday to regulate the crowd.
Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the houses on May 10 and the flats were up for grabs through lots on Tuesday.
Of the 824 eligible persons, only 367 had brought the initial amount of Rs 2.39 lakh in the form of cheques.
In the first phase, 135 houses were chosen by lots after which the draw of lots for second phase, which included 35 homes reserved for transgenders and diff-abled persons, was held.
Officials said that Tuesday’s selection was only temporary as officials were yet to cross-check the details of the Aadhar details of beneficiaries. Also, officials added that successful beneficiaries should not have any other house or land.
Those present included TNUHDB EE Geetha, TNHB EE Ganesan, Social Welfare Officer Vinolia, and District Diff-abled Welfare Officer Vasanth Ramkumar.
