Dugong awareness rally gets grand reception in Thanjavur
TIRUCHY: Grand reception was accorded to the Dugong awareness rally team that reached Manora in Thanjavur on Wednesday.
The rally is celebrating the endangered marine species Dugong, which used to flourish in the Palk Strait.
A team of 70 nature enthusiasts commenced a bike rally from Rameshwaran on May 22 to celebrate the World Dugong day which falls on May 28.
The rally that covered Ramanathapuram, Muthukuda, Manamelkudi, Kattumavadi and Sethubavachatram reached Manora near Peravurani on Wednesday in the concluding day.
According to marine life enthusiasts, Dugong is one of the most endangered species among many of them in the Palk strait.
The marine mammal’s so at risk that the Tamil Nadu government announced the setting up of Dugong Conservation Centre at Manora and allocated a fund of Rs 15 crore for the purpose.
Thanjavur District Forest Officer Akil Thambi who received the team told the reporters that the Dugong Conservation Centre would facilitate research works. It would be an ideal platform for students to take up research work as a full time profession, focussing on the endangered species.
“As part of the World Dugong Day, competitions among school students would also be held,” he said.
