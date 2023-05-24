DMK leaders condole demise of industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders on Wednesday expressed condolences on the passing away of industrialist Karumuttu T Kannan and noted his contributions in the domain of industries and education. Industrialist Karumuttu Kannan, who was chairman of the board of trustees (Thakkar) of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple, passed away on Tuesday due to ill health. He was 70 years old.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, Minster Udiyanidhi Stalin, and various political leaders paid respects to the late industrialist's mortal remain at his residence on Tuesday. The funeral will be held on Wednesday. Kanimozhi said, "It is a great shock to us that Karumuthu Kannan, who is in the minds of the people of Madurai, has disappeared. No one can compensate for his loss. My deepest condolences to his family".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep condolences on the businessman's death terming his death as a "great loss". He noted the contributions of the late industrialist in the fields of industries, education, and various development and renovation works done by him in temples. The Chief Minister also stated that during his tenure at the helm of Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, he helped the poor and common people in education.

He also served as the Chairman of Thiagarajar Mills, Madurai, and Thiagarajar Colleges. Over the years, he was associated with academic and industrial organizations including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the South Indian Mills Association. He was a member of the State Planning Commission and was actively involved in several universities in Tamil Nadu including Anna University, Chennai. Kannan was a recipient of the Perunthalaivar Kamaraj Award given by the Tamil Nadu government for the promotion of education and social service.