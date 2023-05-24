'Cyanide' deaths: Forensic experts start probe in bar, outlet
TIRUCHY: Forensic officials and fingerprint experts on Tuesday conducted an investigation at the Tasmac bar where two died reportedly after consuming cyanide laced liquor in Thanjavur.
While five special teams each led by a DSP has commenced the probe on the death of the persons who consumed liquor in the bar and interrogated a few persons, including the bar owner, a team of forensic officials and finger print experts came to the bar on Tuesday and commenced their investigations in the presence of Tasmac district manager Soundarapandian and tahsildar (Excise) Thanga Prabakaran.
The team led by joint director Jaya conducted an elaborate investigation in the outlet and the bar while the finger print experts who accompanied SP Ashish Rawat inspected all the materials in the outlet as well as the bar. The investigation that commenced at around 11 am lasted till 2 pm.
Subsequently, the team visited the fish shop run by Vinod, brother of the deceased Vivek at the fish market opposite to the Tasmac outlet. They also interrogated other fish vendors.
Police said that the liquor bottle was handed over to the deceased Vivek by one of his friends stating that it was an imported liquor. Vivek, who was selling fish took the bottle to the bar around 11 am and drank from it. Soon the other deceased Kuppusamy shared the drink. The duo then handed over the bottle with some leftover liquor to the bar staff and left.
Within a few minutes, they swooned after vomiting.
