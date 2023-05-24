Counselling to start on May 29, classes to begin from June 22
CHENNAI: The much-awaited counselling for the students seeking various courses in Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu will begin from May 29.
The Directorate of Collegiate Education, a wing of the Higher Education Department had started the administration process by receiving online applications from May 8 and the registration ended on May 22 with more than 3 lakh students having applied for various courses in the Arts and Science colleges across the State.
A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that since the registration process was over, the rank list will be released on May 25 based on the student’s marks secured in Class XII and the merit list would be sent to the respective colleges.
He said that the counselling for the students coming under special categories such as differently abled students, wards of ex-servicemen and sports quota will begin from May 29 to 31.
“The first round of counselling for general category students will start from June 1 to 6”, he said adding “There will be two rounds of counselling where students from the general category could select the course of their choice and colleges based on their position in the merit list”. He said the second round of counselling for the students falling under the general category will be held from June 12 to 20.
The official said the counselling will be handled by the respective colleges based on the rank list. “If the students could not get the courses of their choice, multiple options to pursue other programmes will be given by the college during the counselling”.
Stating that after the counselling process, the final list will be prepared to be prepared by the college, which would be sent to the directorate, the official said the colleges for the first year will be opened from June 22.
According to the official, at present there are 935 Arts and Science colleges including 163 government, 139 government aided and 633 self-financing colleges were functioning across the State.
