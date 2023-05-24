16 new Covid count in TN, 87 active cases
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new Covid cases including a case each from Singapore and Malaysia on Wednesday.
Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,440.
At least 6 cases were reported in Chennai while 2 cases were reported in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari respectively.
A case each was recorded in Ranipet, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy.
TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.2% after 5,348 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
Thoothukudi had the highest TPR of 1.8%. TN’s active cases stood at 87 with the highest of 20 active cases in Chennai.
Total recoveries reached 35,72,274. No new Covid-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. The toll remained at 38,079.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android