16 new Covid count in TN, 87 active cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 16 new Covid cases including a case each from Singapore and Malaysia on Wednesday.

Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,440.

At least 6 cases were reported in Chennai while 2 cases were reported in Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari respectively.

A case each was recorded in Ranipet, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tiruchy.