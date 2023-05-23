VCK councillor protests poor supply of water

CHENGALPATTU: The 9th ward councillor of Chengalpattu Municipality staged a sit-in protest against poor supply of drinking water on Monday.

The local body leader, who is VCK’s district secretary, accused municipal authorities of ignoring civic issues.

He complained of insufficient drinking water supply in his ward despite two motors worth Rs 35 lakh being purchased for the purpose.

“Rs 17 lakh was allotted for fixing the pipelines but there is no progress in the work. The municipal commissioner also doesn’t respond to my queries,” he said.

Though some DMK councillors tried to persuade him to withdraw the protest, he refused to do so.

Following this, police personnel held talks with him and he budged only after the municipality officials promised to provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to his ward.