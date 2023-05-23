UGC’s fresh rules for inculcating human values in students
CHENNAI: As per the key recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued fresh guidelines on Mulya Pravah 2.0 -inculcation of Human Values and Professional Ethics in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).
The guidelines suggest operation, implementation, monitoring and reinforcement of the relevant programme.
These guidelines also contain the rationale for an indicative curriculum for inculcating human values and professional ethics (Mulya Pravah 2.0) to help students build a just and equitable world for all.
UGC secretary Manish R Joshi said the objective to foster human values and professional ethics in HEIs are to reinstate India’s rich cultural legacy and human values of which we are the custodians, focus on professional ethics, which help citizens to discern desirable and undesirable actions, re-emphasise Constitutional values, universal values and holistic education to create integrated citizens.
He said suggesting operational guidelines for value-based and ethical practices in HEIs leading to the implementation and monitoring of the process of inculcation of human values and ethics and indicate the outcomes of creating a value-based and ethical culture in HEIs.
On the implementation plans for teachers, he said conducting regular workshop and training programmes on human values and professional ethics for the teaching fraternity and to put inputs of human values and professional ethics in induction, orientation and refresher programmes for teachers.
Accordingly there would be open interaction on a regular basis for harmony with other stakeholders and also provide consultation for human values and professional ethics.
Similarly, encouraging teachers for involving other stakeholders in curricular and co-curricular activities to demonstrate certain values and promote teachers to take up interdisciplinary research based on human values and professional ethics.
