TTDC launches ATV rides in Mahabs
CHENGALPATTU: In an effort to draw more tourists to Mahabalipuram, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has introduced All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) rides in the popular tourist destination.
As the tourist footfall is ever increasing to the shore temple, the tourism department is taking efforts to fulfil the needs of those interested in adventure sports.
Tourists can rent the all terrain Quad bikes for a fee and drive it in the sand near the Shore Temple.
The four-wheel drive can accommodate two people at a time and riders, especially youngsters and college students can take it for a spin through the sand.
For a single rider, the cost of one round (1 km distance) in the Quad bike would cost Rs 300 while it would be Rs 500 for two rounds.
Similarly, dual riders can rent the bike for Rs 500 for a single spin and Rs 1,000 for two rounds.
