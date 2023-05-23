New cases in State almost doubles from Monday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 13 new COVID cases including a case each from the UAE and Singapore on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,424.

Chennai had 3 new cases followed by 2 cases in Coimbatore, and a case each in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Namakkal and Salem. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.1% after 4,822 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s active cases stood at 89 with the highest of 17 active cases reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,72,256. No more COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,079.